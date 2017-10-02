

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Friends have identified the two men who were fatally shot outside of Rebel nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

The two victims have been identified as Tyler McLean, believed to be in his 20s, and 26-year-old Amir Jamal, friends confirmed to CP24 Monday.

The two men were shot in the parking lot of the Port Lands nightclub, in the area of Polson and Cherry streets, at around 3 a.m.

Following the fatal shooting, a friend of McLean, Ashley Greenberg, told CP24 he was a club promoter for Rebel nightclub.

“Tyler truly was one of the most genuine kind hearted promoters out there,” she said. “I just can’t believe it. I’m still in complete shock.”

“He just wasn’t like the rest. He never tried to hit on the girls and always treated us with such respect and dignity.”

Greenberg said McLean should be remembered for “who he really was.”

“That was much more than just a promoter,” she said.

INK Entertainment – the owner of Rebel nightclub – confirmed McLean was a promoter at the nightclub.

“We are all deeply saddened by the tragic events of his death and would like to express our sincerest condolences to his family and friends for their loss,” the statement said. “He was a warm and kind individual that was loved by many in the city and he will be missed.”

Jamal’s brother confirmed to CP24 on Monday that his brother was fatally shot in the incident.

He said he could not believe what happened saying that his brother was never one to get into fights.

Furthermore, he confirmed that Jamal had moved here six years ago from Afghanistan.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses for Jamal's family.

Police have not said what led to the fight or if the two victims knew each other.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, officers were called to the nightclub for sounds of gunshots. The two men were located injured at the scene.

One of the men was pronounced deceased by paramedics while the second man was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries soon afterwards.

At the scene on Sunday, Det. Kathy Stephenson said police had obtained surveillance footage from the nightclub on Sunday but this video has not been released publicly.

INK Entertainment said they are working with police to “help bring the suspects to justice.”

“Public safety and security remains a top priority at Rebel and we will ensure that we continue with the highest standard of support. Moving forward, Rebel will be increasing police and security presence on the street and in the parking lot to help avoid such violence acts from happening again.”

In the surveillance footage provided by the nightclub, police said a black suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the scene at a “high rate of speed” and was last seen travelling north on the Don Valley Parkway.

No information on any possible suspect has been released.