

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male victim took himself to hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s Eglinton West neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Eglinton and Richardson avenues at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said there was no victim found at the location.

It was later confirmed to police that the victim made their way on their own to a hospital.

According to police, he is suffered non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.