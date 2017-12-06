

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified the city’s latest murder suspect and homicide victim

Officers from 43 Division were called to a home on Bathgate Drive, near Lawrence Avenue East and Port Union Road, at around 2:15 a.m. for a 911 call regarding “unknown trouble,” Det. Leslie Dunkley told CP24 at the scene.

“Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from obvious signs of trauma,” Dunkley said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a male suspect was taken into custody.

Dunkley confirmed that he lives of the home where the victim was found.

Police identified the victim as Ninon, “Nina” Hardie, 72, of Toronto Wednesday afternoon. Police have charged a suspect identified as Christopher Hardie, 40, of Toronto with second-degree murder.

Neighbours told CP24 that a mother and her son lived in the home.

Dunkley urged witnesses to come forward and speak to police.

“If anyone has seen or heard anything they are asked to contact the homicide squad,” he said.

“There is no safety concern in regards to public safety at this time.”