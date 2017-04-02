

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a homicide victim who was found in life-threatening condition in Hamilton on Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene at Parkdale and Brittannia avenues after reports of a disturbance in the area.

The victim, identified by police as 40-year-old Hamilton resident Melvin Jn’marie, was taken to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they believe the suspect and Jn’marie were known to each other. It is alleged the disturbance started as a minor altercation that escalated quickly. Police would not confirm the cause of death.

An autopsy was completed Sunday and the victim’s family was notified.

The homicide unit is investigating.