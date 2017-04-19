Victim found suffering from gunshot wounds near Lawrence Park
Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Blossomfield Drive this morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 5:19AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 8:06AM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital this morning after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the city’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to the area of Lawrence and Bayview avenues shortly after 2 a.m. and when they arrived on scene, they discovered a male in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim’s injuries after believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
It is not clear exactly where the man was shot but Toronto police say they responded to the scene of a shooting on Blossomfield Drive in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood earlier this morning.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Victim found suffering from gunshot wounds near Lawrence Park
- Province considering non-resident speculation tax to help GTA housing market
- Toronto police launch survey to help design new squad cars
- Brookfield-led group to buy all of Loblaw gas stations for $540 million
- Intruder inside Drake's California home only raided the fridge