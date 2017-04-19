

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man has been rushed to hospital this morning after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the city’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the area of Lawrence and Bayview avenues shortly after 2 a.m. and when they arrived on scene, they discovered a male in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s injuries after believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

It is not clear exactly where the man was shot but Toronto police say they responded to the scene of a shooting on Blossomfield Drive in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood earlier this morning.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.