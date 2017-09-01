

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police are on the hunt for four suspects after a 22-year-old man was gunned down inside a North York mall filled with shoppers early Thursday evening.

Jovane Clarke had just parked his car at Sheridan Mall on Jane and Wilson street when four suspects approached him, triggering a foot chase toward the mall’s entrance.

Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone said the gunfire started almost immediately by what is believed to be two gunmen.

“It’s at this point that only one of these two individuals chased the deceased into the mall,” he said.

Once inside, Carbone said the suspect continued to fire at Clarke.

Officers arrived a short time later to find the “lifeless body of a young man” suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts to revive the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carbone said he believes Clarke was targeted upon his arrival but have not determined a potential motive for the killing.

“We have a great deal of surveillance footage to review,” he said. “Not only do we have video from the north side of the mall, but some of the south side, which may capture that particular point a little bit.”

Investigators believe at least two of the four suspects were armed and “multiple shots” were fired, but Carbone declined to comment on the amount of casings or bullets collected.

Bullet holes were visible on the exterior of a Tim Hortons and a Dollarama located inside the mall.

As of Friday morning, about 100 cars remained parked within a police perimeter outside of the mall.

Reports from the scene indicate that at least six of those cars have visible bullet holes.

Carbone said that the owners of the vehicles parked outside the mall would be allowed to return to the lot to retrieve their vehicles today.

Investigators are hoping to obtain additional surveillance camera footage from the south side of Wilson Avenue where they believe the suspect’s getaway was captured.

“It’s quite possible they may have entered a vehicle, that’s certainly something we’re following up with,” Carbone said. “But until we’re certain they entered a vehicle, I’m not saying that’s categorically what happened. We still have a lot of work to do.”

Carbone also appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time that may have captured the shooting on a cellphone or car dashboard cameras to contact the Toronto Police Homicide Squad directly.

“This particular case is concerning,” he said. “It’s very violent. It appears that these individuals were targeting Mr. Clarke. There’s no doubt in my mind that’s who they were trying to kill. To sum it up, this is very concerning to me and to us.”

The mall was shut down in the aftermath of the shooting but reopened as scheduled Friday morning.

Witnesses told CTV News Toronto that the sound of gunshots sent shoppers scrambling for safety.

Some shoppers barricaded themselves inside the mall’s library with their young children for several hours, until officers told them it was safe to leave.

“I was in the dentist chair when I heard ‘bang, bang, bang,’” a woman who identified herself as Karen said.

She said employees rushed customers into a staff room as soon as they heard the shots.

“I was really scared,” she said. “I mean, because no one knew any details. (We knew) someone was shot but did the guy leave? Nobody knew.”

Holding back tears, Ivy Bentu said she saw the victim on the ground inside the mall.

“He looked like he was in his 20s and he just lost his life,” Bentu said. “I don’t know what (his) mommy is going to do.”

With a mall full of back-to-school shoppers, Carbone said it could have been much worse.

“We are very fortunate that no one else was hit. We talked about it amongst our team. We consider ourselves very lucky that no one else was struck,” he said.

“Other than that, I can’t comment anymore other than to say that we’re very fortunate.”