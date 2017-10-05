

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say they are searching for the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a female pedestrian in North York on Wednesday night and fled the scene of the collision.

The hit-and-run happened near York Mills and Don Mills roads shortly after 11 p.m.

Police say a 63-year-old female pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk southbound on York Mills Road when a vehicle heading westbound left the roadway and struck the woman.

The driver, police say, fled the area and the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The vehicle, which has been described by police as a 2014 to 2016 blue Nissan Rogue, was last seen heading westbound on York Mills Road.

"It will have damage to the right front corner of that vehicle," Const. Clint Stibbe said Thursday.

"We are asking anybody if they do see a vehicle matching this description... to contact police as soon as possible."