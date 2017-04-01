

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A man in his 50s who was shot outside a banquet hall in Vaughan on Friday night has died, police confirm.

The shooting happened in a parking lot outside a banquet hall at 100 Regina Road, near Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road sometime after 8 p.m.

The man was initially listed as being in critical condition; however police confirmed on Saturday morning that he was pronounced dead on scene.

The banquet hall was hosting a charitable event for wheelchair hockey players at the time of the shooting.

Police continue to investigate on scene and are urging any witnesses to come forward.