Vaughan shooting victim pronounced dead, homicide detectives investigating
Police are seen in a commercial plaza in Vaughan after a shooting on Mar. 31. (Courtney Heels/CP24)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 7:10AM EDT
A man in his 50s who was shot outside a banquet hall in Vaughan on Friday night has died, police confirm.
The shooting happened in a parking lot outside a banquet hall at 100 Regina Road, near Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road sometime after 8 p.m.
The man was initially listed as being in critical condition; however police confirmed on Saturday morning that he was pronounced dead on scene.
The banquet hall was hosting a charitable event for wheelchair hockey players at the time of the shooting.
Police continue to investigate on scene and are urging any witnesses to come forward.