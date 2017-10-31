

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A Vaughan neighbourhood has had half-a-dozen cars broken into since late last week, leaving some residents frustrated by the ongoing situation.

Crystal Krandel told CTV News Toronto that she had two cars targeted by the suspect, even though she says her doors were locked.

At least two surveillance videos, including one from Krandel’s driveway in the Rutherford Road and Bathurst Street area, show a suspect trying to get into cars in the area without any gloves on. So far, the suspect has managed to steal an iPad, sunglasses and a wallet, Krandel said.

She said she contacted police about the incident and asked them to collect fingerprints since the suspect did not wear gloves. Instead, she said, she was asked to fill out an online police report.

York Regional Police told CTV News Toronto that if the suspect isn’t already in their database it won’t help solve the crime, but Krandel disagrees.

“If the person’s not in the database they could have it on file and if it happens again track them down,” Krandel said.

Police add that if there’s no immediate threat to public safety or property, investigators will respond within 24 to 48 hours.

However, until the suspect is in custody, police are reminding residents to keep their car doors locked before going to bed.

“Thieves that are doing this are real opportunists,” said Const. Andy Pattenden with.

“They’re moving quickly through neighbourhoods generally through the middle of the night and they’re checking for unlocked doors.”

Police confirmed they will contact Krandel to follow up on her case.