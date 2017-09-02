Van slams into three light standards on Allen Road, driver in serious condition
A minivan involved in a serious collision near Allen and Transit roads on Friday night is shown.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 10:30AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 2, 2017 6:57PM EDT
A driver was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after his minivan slammed into three light standards near Downsview Airport late Friday night.
The driver was heading northbound on Allen Road near Transit Road at around 11:15 p.m. when the collision happened.
No further details are known about the circumstances leading up to the crash.