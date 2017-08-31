

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Train service has been suspended on the UP Express and major delays are expected on GO Transit’s Kitchener line after a person was struck by a train this morning.

The person was struck by an UP Express train just east of the Weston GO Station.

“It’s an area that both Kitchener service and UP Express service share,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 Thursday morning.

“We are working on buses for the UP Express to get people to the airport. We are also working on diverting Kitchener service, if possible, to another track.”

In a tweet sent out Thursday, GO Transit said Kitchener trains have been given permission to pass through the area but delays are expected as only one track is available for use.

Aikins said she does not know the condition of the person who was struck.

“UP has been in service about two years now and I actually don’t recall a person being hit an UP train,” she said.

“It’s just unusual and we really hope for the best for the person that has been hit.”

She added that she does not believe any passengers are stuck on trains affected by the disruption.

"Anytime there is a situation like this, it is usually an hour and a half to two hours. It takes a while and this is a very difficult time of day given it’s rush hour for both services," she said.

"It’s going to be tough for customers and we are going to do the best we can to divert service and to get bus resources."