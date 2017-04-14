Umpire Dale Scott takes foul tip to facemask, leaves Jays-Orioles game
Home plate umpire Dale Scott is attended to on the field in the eighth inning after he was hit by a foul tip during an AL baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press)
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 9:57PM EDT
TORONTO - Home plate umpire Dale Scott had to leave Friday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles after taking a foul tip off the facemask.
He fell to the ground after Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo fouled off a Ryan Tepera pitch that appeared to catch Scott near the chin.
The mask went flying off and Scott staggered to his hands and knees before receiving medical attention. He did not appear to lose consciousness.
A spinal board was used to support Scott and he was transported off the field on a golf cart.
The game was delayed for about 10 minutes. The incident occurred with Baltimore holding a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth inning at Rogers Centre.
Second base umpire Brian Knight took over behind the plate.
