

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Popular ride-hailing app Uber is expanding its carpooling service to two more cities in the Greater Toronto Area.

Uber announced that starting Wednesday, UberPOOL will now be available to residents in Scarborough and Brampton.

“People in these communities can save money when they share their rides and help reduce the congestion on our roads by putting more people in fewer vehicles,” Sheldon McCormick, the general manager for Uber Ontario, said in a written statement released Wednesday.

As part of the launch, Uber says it is offering a $5 flat fare on uberPOOL trips to and from the Brampton GO Station, the Mount Pleasant GO Station, the Scarborough GO Station and Kennedy Station in Toronto.

UberPOOL, which offers cheaper fares to customers who share a ride with other users, is already offered in two Canadian municipalities-- Mississauga and Toronto.

Uber says in cities where uberPOOL is available, approximately 20 per cent of all Uber trips are shared.