

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





An Uber driver has been charged after an alleged sexual assault in Durham Region.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to a home near Prestonvale Road and Bloor Street in Courtice for a report of a sexual assault on Oct. 22 at around 4 a.m.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman called an Uber to drive her home from a restaurant in Whitby.

In a news release, police said the woman was touched inappropriately once the vehicle arrived at her Courtice home.

The woman was not physically injured, but she fled and called police.

Officers arrested a suspect on Oct. 24.

Rahmanuddin Safi, 30, of Whitby has been charged with sexual assault.

Anyone with new information is being asked to contact investigators.