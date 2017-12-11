

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Uber is apologizing to a customer who was charged more than $18,000 for a short ride in downtown Toronto.

Photos posted on social media over the weekend showed that an Uber rider was billed $18,518.50 for a 21-minute Uber ride.

An Uber spokesperson confirmed the incident, and says the rider had been fully refunded.

Uber staff say the massive over-charge was a result of driver error, not a technical glitch.

Uber says the ride in question took place in a traditional taxi cab signed up to the ridehailing service -- an option available to customers in Toronto -- and that the driver made a mistake when entering the details of the fare into his cab's meter.

The spokesperson says the company continues to look into what happened.