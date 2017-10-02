

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial education secretary is set to visit Ontario to learn about its school system.

Ontario government officials have confirmed Betsy DeVos' trip is taking place but wouldn't provide details. DeVos' public schedule shows she is set to visit Ontario on Thursday and Friday.

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter says Ontario often welcomes international delegations who come to look at the province's publicly funded education system.

DeVos has come under fire for her positions on public schools, with critics saying she prioritizes the needs of private schools.

She advocates for school choice, which includes vouchers that allow kids to attend charter schools -- which are publicly funded but privately operated -- or private schools on the public dime.

The president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says DeVos represents everything public education advocates oppose and "she should keep her backwards ideas out of Ontario."

DeVos has also attracted protests recently for revoking a guidance that instructed colleges on how to handle sexual assault cases.