Two workers seriously hurt in downtown industrial accident
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 2:32PM EDT
Police say two workers have serious injuries after they were struck by a piece of concrete in the city’s downtown core.
It happened at a construction site near Bay and Walton streets, just south of Gerrard Street West, at around 1:30 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics Services say both victims, believed to be in their 40s, sustained serious injuries in the accident.
They say one victim has been rushed to a trauma centre and the other to a local hospital.
More to come…
