

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police say two workers have serious injuries after they were struck by a piece of concrete in the city’s downtown core.

It happened at a construction site near Bay and Walton streets, just south of Gerrard Street West, at around 1:30 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics Services say both victims, believed to be in their 40s, sustained serious injuries in the accident.

They say one victim has been rushed to a trauma centre and the other to a local hospital.

More to come…