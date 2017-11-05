Two winning tickets for Saturday night's $7M Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 6:09AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 5, 2017 6:10AM EST
TORONTO - Two winning tickets were sold for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot -- one in Ontario, the other in the Prairies -- and each is worth $3.5 million.
The guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 8 will be approximately $5 million.