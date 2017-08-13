Two tickets share Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
Published Sunday, August 13, 2017 6:24AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 13, 2017 8:23AM EDT
TORONTO -- There are two winning tickets for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
One was purchased in Ontario, the other in Quebec, and each is worth just over $6.4 million.
The guaranteed $1 million dollar prize was claimed by a ticket sold in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 16 will be approximately $5 million.