

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Halton regional police say two teens have been rescued after falling into a creek in Oakville, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

They say the boys -- aged 13 and 16 -- were walking along the bank of Sixteen Mile Creek when the younger boy slipped.

The older boy tried to assist him and both were swept downstream by the fast-moving waters.

The teens were able to reach the other shore and call for help on a cellphone but police say they were stranded and cold.

Firefighters and police were able to reach the boys using cold weather equipment and say the youths didn't have any significant injuries but were suffering from minor exposure.

Both were taken to hospital as a precaution.