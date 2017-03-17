

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Two teens are facing charges in connection with a stabbing outside Fairview Mall in North York.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was leaving the mall at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday when he was approached by four boys.

The victim told police that one of the boys started a verbal altercation with him which eventually led to a physical fight.

Police say the 18-year-old was stabbed twice during the fight.

At the time, paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his upper body. Police did not provide an update on his current condition.

On Wednesday, police arrested two suspects in connection with the altercation.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

A second suspect, a 14-year-old boy, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

Neither suspect can be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They were both expected to appear in court yesterday.

Anyone with new information about the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.