Two teens charged after man robbed, stabbed at Ajax GO Station
A regional GO Transit train is seen in this undated file photo.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 4:48PM EST
Two teenagers are facing charges after a man was robbed and stabbed at the Ajax GO Station.
A 22-year-old man was waiting inside a shelter on the train platform on Westney Road on Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m., Durham Regional Police said.
According to investigators, a train travelling eastbound arrived at the platform and two males then exited the train.
Police said the two teens then approached the victim and allegedly robbed him of his personal items.
The victim then attempted to fight back, but was subsequently stabbed with a knife.
Afterwards, the suspects fled the scene on foot.
However, responding officers located and arrested two suspects a short time later.
The victim was taken to hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.
A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both from Ajax, have been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by a crime.
