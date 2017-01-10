

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two men who were wanted by police in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a woman from her downtown home have turned themselves in to police.

The 25-year-old woman was kidnapped during the evening of Dec. 19 in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street area, police said.

At first, she heard a loud knock at the door. When she eventually answered, four men forced their way into her home and then abducted her, police said.

The woman was driven around to different locations throughout the city and switched between different cars. Her identification, credit and debit cards were stolen and money was withdrawn from her accounts, police said.

The ordeal lasted for around eight hours, during which an attempt was also made to force her into the sex trade, according to investigators.

The woman was eventually returned.

Police have told CP24 that the woman did not know her alleged abductors.

On January 5, police said that two suspects – 26-year-old Lisbon Durham and 25-year-old Alex Fredericks -- had been arrested in connection with the case.

On the same day, police released security camera images and the names of two outstanding suspects -- Kirk Hosten-Alexander, 23, and Rayan Graham, 26. Those two men have now surrendered to police, investigators said Tuesday.

All four men have been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery, trafficking in persons and withholding documents.