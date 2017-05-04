

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police are trying to identify two men who they believe were involved in an altercation at a Woodbridge nightclub with a shooting victim prior to his death.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 23, 24-year-old Dylan Gill was travelling with friends in a vehicle heading south on Islington Avenue, near Steeles Avenue West, when another vehicle pulled up beside them and opened fire.

Gill was critically hurt in the incident and later died of a gunshot wound in hospital. He became the city’s second homicide of 2017.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference Thursday, Toronto Police Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone said investigators believe the victim and his friends attended Cameo Lounge on Steeles Avenue West prior to the shooting.

That night, Toronto rapper Robin Banks was filming a music video for one of his songs at the club.

Carbone said many of the people at the club that night were there to watch or perform in the music video.

“When they entered the club, the deceased and his friends socialized. During this time, it appears the deceased becomes involved in some type of altercation which prompted him to leave the establishment,” Carbone said.

“The altercation does not appear physical; however, you can observe some type of interaction between the deceased and these two individuals.”

Police say Gill and his friends were inside the club for approximately 30 minutes before getting into a vehicle being driven by a female friend. That vehicle proceeded to head west on Steeles before turning south onto Islington Avenue.

As the vehicle approached Milady Road, a dark coloured sedan shot at the deceased while both vehicles were moving.

“It appears he was the only one targeted and the only one struck. No one else was injured,” Carbone said.

Police say Cameo Lounge has cooperated with their investigation and has provided them with CCTV footage from inside the club that night.

“Certainly my appeal here today is to reach out to the people who were inside the nightclub,” Carbone said. “We know there was a filming of this video in that establishment. We know there are more people in there we’d like to speak to, so if they do see this today I invited them to contact me.”

Robin Banks, the Toronto-area rapper whose music video was being filmed that night, was shot multiple times inside the same nightclub just three months later.

The 22-year-old was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current medical status is not known.

There is no indication the shootings are connected.

Carbone said investigators are now searching for two suspects captured on security camera footage speaking with the victim inside the nightclub tat night.

“These investigations, as everyone knows, are not easy. We take our time and we release surveillance when it is appropriate to do so,” Carbone said.

“At this point, we felt it necessary to release these images in an effort to try and identify these two persons and hopefully by identifying these two people we can move this investigation along.”

Anyone who was inside Cameo Lounge that night or has any information about the case is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.