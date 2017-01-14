Featured
Two suspects sought in Christmas Day theft from synagogue
Two suspects in a theft from a synagogue in Forest Hill on Dec. 25 are shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 1:18PM EST
Police are attempting to identify a man and a woman in connection with a theft from a synagogue in the Forest Hill area on Christmas Day.
According to investigators, the two suspects entered the synagogue in the Bathurst Street and Warwick Avenue area on Dec. 25 just after 11 a.m.
Police said the two suspects entered an area where coats were being held in the synagogue.
Upon entering the area, the suspects allegedly stole multiple items and then proceeded to leave the building.
Police said they then left the area in a 2010-2015 black Volkswagen Golf.
The male suspect has been described as between five-foot-seven and five-foot-10. At the time, he was wearing a dark winter coat with fur trim, a red sweater, grey pants with beige shoes and red-trimmed glasses.
The female suspect has been described as between five-foot-two and five-foot-five. At the time, she was wearing a long black winter jacket with fur trim, a black shirt, black leggings, a pink scarf with purple winter boots and large farmed sunglasses.
Both suspects are believed to be between the ages of 20 and 25.
Security camera images of the man and woman, and the vehicle, were released by Toronto police in an effort to identify them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Photos
Suspect vehicle in a theft from a synagogue in Forest Hill on Dec. 25 is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service handout)
One suspect in a theft from a synagogue in Forest Hill on Dec. 25 is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service handout)
One suspect in a theft from a synagogue in Forest Hill on Dec. 25 is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service handout)
