Two suspects sought after assault at downtown Burger King
One man was taken to hospital after an assault inside a Burger King near College Street and Spadina Avenue.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, April 9, 2017 6:27AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 9, 2017 9:08AM EDT
Two suspects are wanted in connection with an assault at a fast-food restaurant in the city’s downtown core early Sunday morning.
It happened inside a Burger King near Spadina Avenue and College Street at around 3 a.m.
Police say a man who is believed to be in his 30s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the attack.
Two male suspects are wanted in connection with the incident but police have not yet released suspect descriptions.