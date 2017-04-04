

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two people are in custody following a home invasion in Brampton early Tuesday morning, Peel Regional Police confirm.

The incident occurred in the area of Creditview Road and McCrimmon Drive.

One person sustained some injuries during the robbery but their condition is not known at this time, investigators said.

According to police, officers who first responded to the call apprehended two suspects but the search continued for additional suspects.

As many as four suspects were reportedly involved in the incident and there was a heavy police presence in the area Tuesday morning.

The area was blocked off to traffic for hours and a tactical team was called in to search. The intersection reopened at around 6 a.m.

Police say there is no risk to public safety.