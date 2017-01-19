

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two men are facing 34 charges following several pharmacy robberies in the city’s east end this month.

According to investigators, six robberies took place in Scarborough and the Upper Beaches between Jan. 6 and Jan. 18.

The locations targeted by the two men were:

1723 Lawrence Ave E. on Wednesday Jan. 18

1180 Victoria Park Ave. on Wednesday Jan. 18

501 Pharmacy Ave. on Wednesday Jan. 18

2466 Eglinton Ave E. on Wednesday Jan. 11

2555 Eglinton Ave E. on Tuesday Jan. 10

1908 Gerrard St E. on Friday Jan. 6

Officers said that two disguised men would enter a location and approached a victim at the pharmacy counter where they would demand specific narcotics and painkillers. One man would then go behind the counter to obtain the drugs while the second man remained on the customer side of the counter.

During all of the robberies the men would physically assault and threaten the victims before fleeing the scene, police said.

On Thursday police identified the two suspects charged in connection with the case in a news release.

Jason Lewis, 43, and Daniel Lavigne, 46, both of Toronto, are facing several charges including robbery with violence and disguise with intent.

They were scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall Thursday morning.