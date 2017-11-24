

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police are investigating after a pair of collisions involving suspected impaired drivers overnight, including one where the driver attempted to flee the scene.

The first collision occurred near Middlefield Road and Finch Avenue in Scarborough at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say that two vehicles collided in the intersection, at which point the male driver of one of those vehicles tried to take off. Police say that he was subsequently taken into custody at a nearby plaza a short time later and then transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is being investigated for impaired driving.

The second collision occurred near Yonge Street and Lord Seaton Road in North York at around 3:15 a.m.

Police say that a bar and a SUV collided in the intersection, causing one of the vehicles to slam into a light pole.

No injuries were reported but one of the drivers was arrested for impaired driving at the scene.