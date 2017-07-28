

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Two people in their 30s were taken to hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries, after a motorcycle struck a streetcar platform along St. Clair Avenue early Friday morning.

Police say that a man and a woman were riding on a motorcycle near St. Clair Avenue and Bathurst Street at around 2:25 a.m. when they made contact with the streetcar platform.

As a result, both the man and the woman were thrown from the bike.

Paramedics say that the woman was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition while the man was transported to a local hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police say that there is no indication that alcohol was a factor in the collision.