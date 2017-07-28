Two people thrown from motorcycle after crashing into streetcar platform
A motorcycle involved in a serious collision at St. Clair Avenue and Bathurst Street early Friday morning is shown.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, July 28, 2017 6:21AM EDT
Two people in their 30s were taken to hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries, after a motorcycle struck a streetcar platform along St. Clair Avenue early Friday morning.
Police say that a man and a woman were riding on a motorcycle near St. Clair Avenue and Bathurst Street at around 2:25 a.m. when they made contact with the streetcar platform.
As a result, both the man and the woman were thrown from the bike.
Paramedics say that the woman was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition while the man was transported to a local hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Police say that there is no indication that alcohol was a factor in the collision.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Pearson airport baggage handlers are officially on strike
- Woman wanted for 4 deaths in Calgary arrested in Toronto
- Two dead, 2 others critically hurt in crash involving tractor trailers on Hwy. 48
- Saunders asks outside agency to examine cop’s conduct after Whitby teen assaulted
- Stabbing in Oakwood Village sends male to trauma centre in critical condition