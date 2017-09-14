

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been taken to hospital following an incident involving Toronto Police officers in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

According to Toronto police Const Jenifferjit Sidhu, officers were responding to reports of an altercation between two men near Driftwood Avenue and Cobbler Crescent where one person was stabbed multiple times.

When the officers arrived on scene, police say there “was an exchange.”

According to Toronto Paramedics, one male was transported to hospital with multiple stab wounds and was in serious condition. A second man was taken to hospital suffering from one gunshot wound and was in life-threatening condition.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate and will investigate.

The SIU is called in when police are involved in civilian incidents where there is death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Driftwood Avenue has been closed in both directions between Hoover Crescent and Cobbler Crescent as police tend to the scene.