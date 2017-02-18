Featured
Two people rushed to hospital after vehicle slams into median in Etobicoke
Emergency crews work to free a victim following a crash near Kipling Avenue and New Toronto Street on Saturday. (John Hanley)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 7:05AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 18, 2017 7:36AM EST
Two males were rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a vehicle collided with a concrete median in New Toronto overnight.
The accident happened on an underpass near Kipling Avenue and New Toronto Street.
Reports from the scene suggest that one of the victims was trapped in the vehicle for upwards of 45 minutes before eventually being freed by emergency crews.
One of the victims sustained serious injuries while the other sustained life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.
Police remain on scene.
