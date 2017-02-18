

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Two males were rushed to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a vehicle collided with a concrete median in New Toronto overnight.

The accident happened on an underpass near Kipling Avenue and New Toronto Street.

Reports from the scene suggest that one of the victims was trapped in the vehicle for upwards of 45 minutes before eventually being freed by emergency crews.

One of the victims sustained serious injuries while the other sustained life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.

Police remain on scene.