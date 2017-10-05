

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two people were killed in a serious crash involving a transport truck in Hamilton on Thursday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit tweeted shortly after 11 a.m. that they have been called in to investigate what led to the crash, which occurred near Hwy. 6 and Campbellville Road. The incident involved the Waterloo Police Service.

Ontario Provincial Police said the victims are a man and a woman who were both travelling in one vehicle.

The SIU is called in to investigate any time police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that there is “some police involvement” in the crash but could not provide any further details as the SIU has invoked its mandate.

A spokesperson for the SIU is expected to attend the scene shortly to speak with the media.

Video from the scene shows a transport truck edged off the highway with a crumpled front end.

The second vehicle is scattered in pieces across the highway. A portion of the car appears to be crushed against the front of the transport truck.

OPP have closed Highway 6 in both directions between Concession 10 and Freelton Road for the investigation.

Police have not said how long the area will be closed to traffic.

More to come…