

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





Two people have been taken to hospital, one of them with serious injuries, after shots were fired in Scarborough’s Chester Le neighbourhood.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Chester Le Boulevard and Pettibone Square.

Toronto Police said two victims were conscious following the shooting.

Toronto Paramedic Services confirmed that one person was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while another person was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

There is no suspect information so far.