Two people injured in Scarborough shooting
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 7:03PM EDT
Two people have been taken to hospital, one of them with serious injuries, after shots were fired in Scarborough’s Chester Le neighbourhood.
It happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Chester Le Boulevard and Pettibone Square.
Toronto Police said two victims were conscious following the shooting.
Toronto Paramedic Services confirmed that one person was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while another person was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
There is no suspect information so far.
