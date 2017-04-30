Two people injured in Liberty Village stabbing
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 6:50AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 30, 2017 7:43AM EDT
Two people are in hospital this morning after a stabbing in Liberty Village.
It happened on Fraser Avenue, near King and Dufferin streets, at around 2:10 a.m.
Police say they first received a call about a street fight involving 30 to 40 people. The fight, police say, may be connected to a nearby party at an Airbnb that had been broken up by the owner.
Police say one victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest and the other suffered head injuries.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Road closures in place downtown for 39th annual Khalsa Day Parade
- Two people injured in Liberty Village stabbing
- Police: Driver who crashed into back of fire truck in Entertainment District facing charges
- Man in critical condition after falling from top of escalator at Mattamy Centre
- Maple Leafs apologize to upset Twitter fans