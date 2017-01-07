Featured
Two people injured in crash near Dufferin and Steeles
Two vehicles involved in a collision at Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue are shown.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 8:51AM EST
Two people were reportedly injured after a collision at the boundary between Toronto and York Region overnight.
It happened in the intersection of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue at around midnight.
Reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle T-boned a pickup truck and then careened into a light pole, knocking it down.
Police have said that one of the victims is believed to have serious injuries.
The intersection was closed while police investigated, however it has since reopened.
