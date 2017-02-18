

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two people were taken to hospital following an explosion inside an apartment building in Parkdale on Saturday.

Crews responded to the scene of 105 West Lodge Avenue in the area of Queen Street West and Lansdowne Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Toronto police said they received multiple calls reporting an explosion on the upper floor of a residential building.

According to police, the windows were blown out and there was glass and smoke coming out of the unit.

At the scene, Jeard Strachan, who was on the floor where the explosion happened, told CP24 that the explosion sounded as though it came from a movie.

“I heard a large boom. I heard the glass shattering. I heard pigeons flying off scared. I was basically on the couch at my friend’s house and I just scrambled to the floor,” he said.

Police said a man and a woman suffered minor injuries.

The man sustained burns to his face and hands, while the woman sustained less serious injuries.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said on Twitter that a haz-mat crew is at the scene and an investigation is underway. At the moment, the cause of the explosion is unknown.

While the building was not evacuated, several residents have left the area as a precaution.

West Lodge Avenue is currently closed at Seaforth Avenue due to the explosion.