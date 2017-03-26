

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two people were injured after gunfire rang out in the city’s west end Sunday evening.

Shots were fired at a complex in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Officers responded and found two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Toronto Paramedic Services described their injuries as non-serious.

There is no information about possible suspects so far.