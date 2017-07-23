Two people fatally shot at Scarborough barbecue, third victim in serious condition
Police are shown at the scene of a triple shooting on Gennela Square in Scarborough early Sunday morning.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, July 23, 2017 6:35AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 23, 2017 7:33AM EDT
Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting during a birthday party in Scarborough early Sunday morning.
Police say that a birthday barbecue was taking place in the backyard of a home on Gennela Square at around 1 a.m. when some sort of altercation broke out.
Shots were then fired during that course of that altercation.
The two men were found without vital signs and were pronounced dead on the scene. The woman, meanwhile, was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital in serious condition.
Police say that multiple suspects fled the scene and remain outstanding.
No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.
Police say they are currently speaking to witnesses and plan to canvas for information in the neighbourhood today.
