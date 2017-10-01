

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two elderly people have died after being discovered at a home in Etobicoke with high carbon monoxide levels.

Emergency crews were called to the home near Bywood and Remmington drives shortly before 9:30 p.m. for unknown trouble.

A man and a woman believed to be in their 80s were found without vital signs inside the home, Toronto Fire Services said.

Significantly high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside the home, firefighters said. The source of the gas is not yet known, though it appears some sort of appliance is involved.

The two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported and there is no threat to surrounding homes, Toronto Fire said.