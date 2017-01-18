Featured
Two pedestrians struck by vehicle near Lawrence and Victoria Park avenues
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 3:46PM EST
Toronto police say two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.
The collision occurred near Lawrence and Victoria Park avenues shortly after 3 p.m.
According to police, a man in his 50s was initially pinned underneath the vehicle after the accident. He has been rushed to a nearby trauma centre with serious injuries.
The second victim has been taken to hospital with minor injuries. The age and gender of the second victim was not provided.
More to come...
