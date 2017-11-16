

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Two pedestrians are in life-threatening condition after a collision in North York’s Bayview Village neighbourhood.

The crash happened near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue around 11:20 .a.m. and the vehicle remained on the scene.

Const. Clint Stibbe with Toronto Police Traffic Services said they’re still trying to determine where the pedestrians were on the road when the collision happened.

Toronto paramedics said one of the victims is a woman in her 80s.

She was taken to a trauma centre in serious, non-life threatening condition initially, police said.

The second victim was also given the initial status of non-life threatening, but both victims’ conditions reportedly worsened shortly afterwards. They are now both in life-threatening condition.