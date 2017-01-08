Featured
Two pedestrians in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Casa Loma area
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 6:27PM EST
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle and taken to hospital with serious injuries in the Casa Loma area on Sunday.
Police responded to a call about the collision on Bathurst Street, south of St. Clair Avenue West between Nina Street and Austin Terrace around 1 p.m.
The two victims have been described as a male believed to be in his 50s and a female, who’s age is unknown.
Both victims were taken to a trauma centre. Their injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
Bathurst Street was closed for the investigation between Nina Street and Austin Terrace. It has since re-opened.
