The Chief of Mississauga New Credit says the two young girls killed in a devastating head-on collision near Caledonia Wednesday night were returning home from playing laser tag with a community group when the crash occurred.

Police say a passenger van with eight occupants was heading southbound on Highway 6, between 4th Line and 5th Line, when another vehicle travelling northbound crossed the centre line and struck the van head-on.

The impact caused the van to veer off the roadway where it entered a ditch and rolled.

A 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, both of the Mississauga New Credit First Nation, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The 21-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle – who police say is of the Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation -- was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said five other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Chief Stacey LaForme told reporters Thursday morning that approximately 15 people from a community youth group were heading home from playing laser tag in Hamilton, travelling together in two separate vans, when the crash occurred.

LaForme said the entire community is grieving the loss.

“I’m sure you can imagine… but it’s not just the families. The families are in our hearts, but this is a whole nation, so it’s rough. It’s rough for me too,” he said.

LaForme said the MNCFN Community Centre opened its doors last night to anyone in the community looking for support or counselling. He said all classes at Lloyd S. King Elementary School have been cancelled for today and possibly tomorrow.

Investigators confirmed that the victims are all from the local area.

“We gave them as much information as we had,” LaForme said of the community centre.

“We welcomed them to stay overnight, we welcome them to stay all day today. We have invited counsellors in. We have some of the elders doing smudging, stuff of that nature, which is a part of our culture. So we’re trying to support each other.”

LaForme said he hasn’t yet spoken to the victim’s families but will when they feel ready.

“The close knit-ness of the community and the nation is something we’re very proud of and something we strive to maintain,” he said.

“When we lose children, people always think of your children, my children, her children, his children, but they’re all our children. That includes you guys in Toronto.”

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.

“Our technical traffic collision investigators are assisting with the investigation and the identity of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin,” Sanchuk added.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and we are trying to piece together the puzzle, exactly what happened here. We have more questions than answers and we are going to hopefully have this investigative process completed so we can get those questions answered right away.”

Witnesses, first-responders describe horrific scene

Police say some witnesses remained at the scene to give statements to investigators.

“They are very upset about this as well,” Sanchuck said. “We are obviously getting them the needed help.”

A woman who lives in the area where the crash took place said she was running on her treadmill when she heard what sounded like a bomb go off.

She said she ran outside with her phone and called 911.

“Everybody converged on to the scene. There was people stopping on the side of the road,” she said.

“All we heard was children screaming.”

Sanchuck called the deadly collision “very traumatic” for first responders.

“We attended a meeting earlier tonight to discuss exactly what transpired tonight and it is very difficult for officers to obviously knock on someone’s door and tell them their loved ones are deceased,” he said.

“We live in a small community and our thoughts and prayers go out to all the family members.”