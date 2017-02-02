

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police say they have arrested two more people in a child sex abuse case that took place more than a decade ago and involved the kid’s parents.

Toronto police have been investigating this case since last year, according to a news release sent out by authorities.

In total, six people have been arrested in connection with the case but police have only released information about two suspects arrested last month.

About 12-14 years ago, two men had plans to sexually abuse a child, police said. The men were able to make arrangements online with the parents of a child and travelled to London, Ont. to carry out the plan.

With the assistance of London police, Toronto police were able to execute a search warrant on Jan. 25 where they were able to arrest two people, bringing the total number of people arrested to six.

“These two individuals on two separate occasions made online communication with the parents of the child and made arrangements to sexually assault that child,” Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told CTV News Toronto.

The first suspect, identified as 56-year-old London resident Martin Galloway, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Online, Galloway was known as “Scotdom,” “Mr. Scotdom.”

A police source confirmed to CTV News Toronto that this is the same man who operates Galloway Photography in London, Ont. A website which advertises a focus on children photography on the home page.

On Wednesday, Jacquelyn Laronde, 46, of Kingston, was also charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Laronde was known as lfesavr@hotmail.com online. As well, at the time of the alleged assault, she was known as Sean O’Toole.

Galloway was schedule to appear in court at Old City Hall on Jan. 26 and Laronde is scheduled to appear in the same court house on Thursday.

The child’s parents were two of the six people arrested in the case, but cannot be named in order to protect the child’s identity.