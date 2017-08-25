

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police are investigating a pair of separate stabbings that occurred over a 30-minute period early Friday morning.

The first stabbing took place outside in the Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue area at around 1:10 a.m.

Police say that a man in his 30s sustained minor injuries after being stabbed during the course of an apparent street-level robbery.

No suspect information has been released at this time and police say that the victim is being uncooperative with investigators.

The second incident took place at an Airbnb on York Street at around 1:40 a.m.

Police say that an 18-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed following some sort of dispute with a suspect that is known to him.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, who was wearing a hoodie and was armed with a knife and a crowbar.

Police say that the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident.