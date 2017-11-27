Two men sought after fake lottery tickets redeemed in Ingersoll
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 11:57AM EST
INGERSOLL, Ont. -- Provincial police say they're seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in a lottery ticket fraud investigation.
Police say two men went to an Ingersoll, Ont., convenience store on Oct. 9 and presented two break-open tickets.
It's alleged they claimed that both were winners and the employee paid out $100 each.
However, investigators say it was later determined that both tickets redeemed were fake and police were contacted.
OPP released photos of the suspects on Monday.