

The Canadian Press





INGERSOLL, Ont. -- Provincial police say they're seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in a lottery ticket fraud investigation.

Police say two men went to an Ingersoll, Ont., convenience store on Oct. 9 and presented two break-open tickets.

It's alleged they claimed that both were winners and the employee paid out $100 each.

However, investigators say it was later determined that both tickets redeemed were fake and police were contacted.

OPP released photos of the suspects on Monday.