

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





One man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and another was transported with minor injuries following a drive-by shooting in the city’s Scarborough Village neighbourhood late Friday night.

The two victims were standing outside a bar on Luella Street in the vicinity of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue when they were shot just before midnight.

Police say that the men appear to have been deliberately targeted.

A suspect vehicle, described as a white jeep, was seen fleeing westbound along a nearby side street following the shooting.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.