

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two men are in custody in connection with a drug lab investigation in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said.

The investigation took place at a commercial property on Hensall Circle, which is in the area of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road.

Residents in the area told CP24 the building in question is known to be an auto repair shop.

Police said they are investigating the building after two men were taken into custody on Thursday night.

Police said there is no concern for public safety at this moment.